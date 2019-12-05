Home Cities Chennai

Cops asked to create awareness about ‘Kavalan’

Kavalan is an SOS mobile application which has a huge red button, which when pressed, sends a distress call to the nearby police station and subsequently, police personnel arrive at the spot.

CHENNAI: In the light of the recent rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, DGP J K Tripathy had ordered all his subordinates to create awareness about the ‘Kavalan’ app. While the app is designed to send an instant distress call to the nearest police station, the DGP advised to take speedy measures, failing which stern action will be taken.

“All police officers are advised to create awareness among the personnel working under them to take immediate action on the phone calls, SMS or information seeking help. Instead of wasting time on checking the authenticity of the information, visit the spot instantly and communicate the update to the senior police officer,” said the circular. Police officers receiving distress calls are not to worry about the jurisdiction, which might delay the help for the victim.

“To check violence against women, the State police department has already created ‘Kavalan’ mobile phone app, and sustained measures must be taken to popularise it. Awareness should be created about the mobile application among the general public and especially women, children, differently abled and senior citizens.”

He told the personnel to advertise and create awareness in schools, colleges, women hostels, public gathering places. People must be encouraged to download the app and use it during any emergency,
he said.

Sensitising people
Creating awareness among people and other stakeholders, including women, on the Kavalan app is not a “one-time measure. This, in fact, must be a continuous process.. and senior officers may hold review it periodically and render advice,” he said.

