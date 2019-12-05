Ideas and identities come to life here

Home Cities Chennai

The exhibition is titled The Figural Universe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Human forms, life and its myriad hues — The Figural Universe, a group show curated by Gallery Veda, is showcasing the artworks of six master artists. The works presented by the artistes explore a common theme — expressions of notions related to culture, geography, social and personal identity.
Preeti Garg, director of the gallery, says, “These artists are masters. The idea was to exhibit their early works, pieces that were made during their formative years. We were able to find a few collectors and art enthusiasts who owned these works.  So we decided to showcase them to the public. That’s where the concept originated.”

The narrative of this exhibition begins with artist MV Dhurandhar’s sketches of women and landscapes that reflect the artist’s training at Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai where students were ingrained in the habit of sketching. KCS Paniker’s distinct search for an Indian identity revealed through some of his works; P Santhanaraj’s perspectives — an outcome of his energetic personality, his exposure to the murals of Tamil Nadu and his grounding in local culture; Laxma Goud’s works which are anchored in rural life; Somnath Hore’s works which are used to evoke the pathos of human life, and C Douglas’s works, pervaded by greys and earth tones are on display.

“The idea of the whole show is to bring together some good artworks. These will give an insight into how art styles have evolved, progressed and how these artists eventually went on to become famous,” says Preeti.

Theme
The works presented by the artistes explore expressions of notions related to culture, geography, social and personal identity.

The show will be open for view till January 2 at Gallery Veda, Nungambakkam

