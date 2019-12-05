Karate seeks impteus from record display of endurance

Viswak Subramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was Friday evening and seated on the floor at the Born to Fight Academy and filed neatly into seven columns were 82 students, looking animated and enthusiastic. Chief instructor M Ayyappan exuded a friendly smile as he issued the final instructions in a booming voice.

For everyone in the room, the occasion was a special one. The Born To Fight Academy, in association with the Cholan Book of World Records, was attempting a record where they would perform karate continuously for 24 hours. The event labelled ‘Nothing is Impossible’ took place from Friday to Saturday evening. Ayyapan monitored the attempt at the Adyar branch, one of the two that he manages.

A hush fell over the dojo as he made his way in, but at 5 pm, the air was filled with cries of a group of his pupils as they kicked their way into the record books, while the others watched, awaiting their turn. From over 300 students at the two academies, the best were handpicked with only those who held a purple belt and above considered for selection. “We maintain a performance chart for each student and it eased the filtration process,” Ayyappan said. The event bore witness to the participation of students aged from seven to 30. Instructed to warm up, they instantly obeyed. They took to their knees, recited their karate vows and then partook in some basic breathing exercises.

Ayyapan’s pupils were split into four groups of 20 each (two had one more each). While one team staged basic karate demonstrations for one hour, the other three took their place on the sidelines. When the hour came to an end, they kept rotating the routine among themselves. As a team, they slowly and successfully negotiated 24 hours, etching their names in the record book. In order to tend to their needs, water bottles, medicinal kits and food were stocked aplenty.

Stamina is key in a situation like this, with the actual skill involved being less stressed upon. Training began only a month before the attempt was scheduled and emphasis was placed on building endurance. “There’s always the issue of the little ones not being able to pull through,” Ayyappan said. Staying up late has become the norm in this contemporary era defined by electronics and that, he proclaimed, made him worry less about his students falling prey to sleep.

“We did this to motivate and boost the confidence of those who practice karate,” he explains. Working in hand with the Cholan Book of World Records, the event was put together in a short notice. With the record in the bag, Ayyapan hopes that the popularity of karate will reach new levels and that this feat will serve as an inspiration to many.

Training

Stamina is key in a situation like this, with the actual skill involved being less stressed upon. Training began only a month before the attempt was scheduled and emphasis was placed on building endurance. “There’s always the issue of the little ones not being able to pull through,” Ayyappan said.