Rhythm of life

CHENNAI: Welcome to my humble abode!” announces a rather neanimorphic ‘master’ Kannan Kumar as we enter his home at Porur. Before we climb up the stairs, we take a quick look at the cows and the bundle of hay lying outside the house. “These landscapes and the lifestyle keep me close to my roots. I come from an agrarian family and this is how I grew up,” smiles the 73-year-old Devarattam artiste.

A couple of parai instruments, karagam, ankle bells, mementos, awards and medals are neatly mounted on the walls of the entrance hall. “What you see here is what my life has been all about — art,” says Kannan, as we chat with him ahead of a one-day workshop on Devarattam by Theatre Akku.

A legacy

Kannan, a native of Zamin Kodangipatti village in Thoothukudi, was hardly 10 years old when he started teaching fellow students the art of Devarattam, Silambam and Oyilattam. “No one taught me these art forms. I inherited the skill from my ancestors. Devarattam has been a part of the culture and tradition of the Kambalathu Nayakas for centuries. People from our community are said to have come from the lineage of Veerapandiya Kattabomman. The group moved south during the time of the Vijayanagara Empire,” he says, beaming with pride as he talks about his predecessors.Devarattam, which means the ‘dance of gods’, was initially a community art form performed to celebrate the king’s return after winning a war, as part of temple celebrations, and to offer thanks to the gods. “In the early 80s, when some of us decided to take the art form to people and places beyond the community, we faced a lot of resistance from the elders. But to me, it was important to keep the art alive. With the support of my family and a few like-minded friends, I came out of the village and started teaching it across Tamil Nadu,” shares the mentor.In 1985, along with a few more artistes from the village, Kannan staged a Devarattam performance in New Delhi in the presence of Koothupattarai Muthuswamy and artistes like Padma Subrahmanyam. “This is when the art form started getting noticed. I was invited to conduct workshops in schools too. Owing to the demand, I decided to relocate to Chennai in 1990,” says Kannan who received the title of Gramiya Kalaimani in recognition of his contributions towards Devarattam.

The right moves

Traditionally, the dance — a rendition to God — is performed to the beats of the urumimelam or paraimelam and has 32 rhythmic steps known as the adavu. “Over the years, people have noticed that Devarattam is unique. It’s not just a dance form but acts as a way to improve one’s acting skills using the dance moves. Since the form uses a combination of martial arts and dance moves, it helps the artistes attain a perfect body balance. It adds a beautiful rhythm to anything and everything an artiste does on stage, “ explains the septuagenarian.Recently, the dance form has witnessed a metamorphosis. “I have started weaving it with music and songs of Bharathiyar, Bharathidasan and Aathichudi. That’s growth,” shares Kannan whose son Nellai Manikandan has followed in his footsteps.

Life and challenges

When Kannan first moved to Chennai, he even worked as a night guard at a company to earn his bread and butter. “Teaching the art form was more of a duty than a job. I didn’t do it to earn money. To climb the ladder has been a challenge. Even today, folk arts aren’t given the same importance as Bharatanatyam. There have been biases even in the accommodation a folk artiste gets. The fight for equality, respect and recognition has been a long journey. But there certainly have been improvements,” he says.He has so far trained more than 75,000 students including actors Nasser and Pasupathi, Bharatanatyam artistes, several foreign nationals, students of the National School of Drama, artistes from multiple theatre groups and schoolchildren. “The goal is not just to take the art to different groups of people, but also to make them independent practitioners of the art form. They should not need a master Kannan to guide them,” he shares.

