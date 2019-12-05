Sunset bonds

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighty-three-year-old Govindasamy Reddy walks from his home to the Tansi Nagar bus stand in Velachery after having his evening tea at 5.30 pm. His 89-year-old friend Venkata

Narasimhan, along with eight other elderly gentlemen, patiently wait for him. The group moves to their meeting spot at a nearby park after his arrival. Soon, they engage in their usual banter on a range of topics from politics to sports.

Health & happiness

Narasimhan, the seniormost in this group, is the founder of the group. Fondly called ‘thalaivar’ by the members, he says, “The group was formed in 1995 by me and a few senior members, who are no more. The daily meet-up has been a ritual since then. This group, with new friends, has been active for the last 15 years. We call our group ‘The Medai’, which means platform in English. The intent is to have fun. Even when there are arguments, I intervene to ensure things are fine between the members. It’s not the opinion but the friendship that matters at this age. We all look forward to this one-hour session in the evening to bond, share opinions and have a good time,” said the retired Railways official.

Family difficulties or health issues, nothing stops these pensioners from meeting at sharp 6 pm. Their backgrounds are different, they speak several languages, share a diverse cultural upbringing, and are settled in Chennai with their children. “I accidentally became a member, recently. It was Govindasamy who introduced me to the group. I started weeping when I met him for the first time at the bus stop because of problems at home. He held my hand through tough times. The 15 of us are like a family. This is a thaana serndha koottam — family on its own. We take part in each other’s family functions. However, festivals are spent with families. Recently, Govindasamy took us to his family temple at Kesavapuram, a village in Thiruvallur. It was a refreshing experience where we got to bond outside our regular space,” said PV Rajendran, a retired block development officer.

Old age, new friends

The Medai is a motley crew of members with different temperaments. Some are silent, some are jolly, some are boisterous. But, they enjoy each other’s company. The meaning of friendship, for these gentlemen, has evolved over the years. “Childhood and college friendships are long-lasting despite the differences we had as young adults. Old-age friendships are temporary. We rely on each other for emotional support in our last stages when we’re vulnerable. We also need to consider each other’s mental health and have appropriate, sensitive and hearty conversations. There’s no ego. We all adjust and embrace the flaws. Loneliness is common among widowers. I lost my wife to Parkinson’s disease three years back. Had she been alive, she would’ve been my best companion,” said Govindasamy, a retired teacher.

Come rain or shine, they gather with their umbrellas and a small cloth bag with water bottles every day, except when they are travelling out of the city. “We keep track of wedding anniversaries and birthdays of everyone. The birthday boy usually gives a treat to the group at a restaurant in the vicinity. Meaningful, informative, and messages regarding group activities are shared on our WhatsApp group. The person who is unable to turn up usually intimates us. Finding like-minded friends in, especially when life gets dull and monotonous, is a great blessing. Anybody can join us. We forget ourselves and cherish every moment. So far we haven’t had any female members as they have their own groups,” he said.

Young at heart

Their families are supportive and aware of the group’s existence. If they return home late by a minute or two, their phone starts buzzing. “My grandaughter can identify my friends by name. She often asks if we could include her in our group. Kids these days cannot believe that men of our age too can have entertaining evenings. We also share that day’s discussions with the family,” said Narasimhan.

The senior citizens believe that having an active lifestyle can help them age gracefully. Every member has a hobby. All of them are spiritually inclined. They go for morning walks and practice meditation regularly. They spend their evenings with their grandchildren.“This friendship will be a happy ending. It gives us peace of mind and a sense of belonging,” said T Krishnamoorthi.

More power to their breed!