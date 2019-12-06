Home Cities Chennai

Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 44 lakh

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.13 kg gold worth `44 lakh and foreign currency worth `11.5 lakh at Chennai Airport on Thursday.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.13 kg gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 11.5 lakh at Chennai Airport on Thursday. Two passengers, Shaikh Abdullah (28) and ThamimunAnsari (33) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, and  Abdul Fazid (22) of Sivaganga, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, were intercepted at the exit.

On personal search, two semi-finished crude gold chains weighing 157 grams and five bundles of brown colour rubbery spread with gold, concealed in rectum, were recovered. On extraction, 974 grams of gold was recovered. 

In a separate case on Thursday, Syed Mohamed (22) of Ramanathapuram, who was bound for  Dubai, was intercepted after immigration clearance. On personal search, he was found to have concealed $5,000 and 4,300 Saudi Riyals in his pant pocket and another $3,500  concealed in rectum. Total foreign currency worth Rs 6.83 lakh was recovered. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabeer Ahmed (21) of Sivaganga, who was bound for Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight, was intercepted at the departure terminal. On his personal search, 3,500 Euros and  2,200 GBP worth Rs 4.75 lakh were recovered. They were found concealed in rectum. Further investigation is in progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp