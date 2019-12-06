Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 44 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.13 kg gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 11.5 lakh at Chennai Airport on Thursday. Two passengers, Shaikh Abdullah (28) and ThamimunAnsari (33) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, and Abdul Fazid (22) of Sivaganga, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, were intercepted at the exit.

On personal search, two semi-finished crude gold chains weighing 157 grams and five bundles of brown colour rubbery spread with gold, concealed in rectum, were recovered. On extraction, 974 grams of gold was recovered.

In a separate case on Thursday, Syed Mohamed (22) of Ramanathapuram, who was bound for Dubai, was intercepted after immigration clearance. On personal search, he was found to have concealed $5,000 and 4,300 Saudi Riyals in his pant pocket and another $3,500 concealed in rectum. Total foreign currency worth Rs 6.83 lakh was recovered.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabeer Ahmed (21) of Sivaganga, who was bound for Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight, was intercepted at the departure terminal. On his personal search, 3,500 Euros and 2,200 GBP worth Rs 4.75 lakh were recovered. They were found concealed in rectum. Further investigation is in progress.