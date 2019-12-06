Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops’ courageous tales in hinterland

A five-member police team braved 300-strong mob in Bihar who threatened them with weapons, to escape with the suspects

The police team with the suspects | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Superheroes are not just in movies, but in real life too. A five-member police team from Chennai, who had gone to Bihar to arrest two persons suspected in the murder of a businessman in the city, had to face an armed mob of 300 villagers, before they could lay their hands on the duo. The team headed by Inspector R Vijayaragavan, comprised Sub Inspector M Syed Mubarak, who had knowledge of Hindi, Head constables P Charles, M Anbazhagan and P Sathish.

MURDER IN CHENNAI
On November 23, 27-year-old Prabakaran was found murdered at his steel parts manufacturing unit in Ambattur Industrial Estate. The murder happened at around 1.45 pm, but police officials got to know about it only around midnight. “We combed through the CCTV footage and found two workers at the unit had murdered the man and fled,” said Inspector R Vijayaragavan.      

express illustration

The CCTV footage showed the suspects — Raushan Manjhi (21) and a 17-year-old boy — leaving from the unit and entering another factory. There they met Raushan’s brother Sanjay, who took the duo on his motorbike and dropped them at Ambattur Railway station. Police caught hold of Sanjay. He said his brother had not mentioned the murder, but had said that he was in hurry to get back home. Raushan had taken the Howrah Mail to Patna. From there, they would head to Kewali village in Nalanda district of Bihar. “All these details were revealed by Sanjay,” said the officer.   

TEAM FORMED
A five-member team was formed to nab the culprits. They landed at Patna airport on November 25 morning. They went to the village and informed the station in-charge at the Khudaganj police station. With the help of a local police constable, the team waited on the highway for six hours, checking all buses and vehicles entering the area.  

Later that night, they got information that the duo had already reached a forest area. “We are not sure how they managed to slip through. Further, we met their parents when we first reached the village. They said their sons had committed only a ‘petty murder’ and asked us not to make a big fuss of it,” he said. 

As there was no progress, the team decided to return home empty-handed. “We booked our return tickets. Maoists are active in the area, and any further operation was risky. But, we wanted to give it one final shot,” said another officer. The police team caught hold of an informant in the village, who said the duo were trying to enter the village through the forest on November 26, at 5 am. “The weather was freezing cold. We had nothing but a flimsy sweater on. There were no ATMs or eateries. We survived the night on samosas and tea,” said the officer. “Finally, around 5 am, the team caught the duo. They tried to escape using the heavy mist as cover, but failed.”

MOBBED
The duo were taken to the Khudaganj police station to prepare the documents for transit warrant. By 9 am, around 300 villagers with guns, fire torches and sickles surrounded the police station. With little to protect them and peace talk failing to gain momentum,  senior police officers in Chennai called the Nalanda Superintendent of Police, Nilesh Kumar, who sent 30 personnel for help. 

The team lathi charged the villagers, even as the Chennai team escaped from the spot with the suspects. On November 28, the police team reached Chennai and remanded Raushan Manjhi and the 17-year-old in judicial custody. Chennai city police commissioner AK Viswanathan rewarded the police personnel on November 30. “It is an experience of a lifetime. I thought at least one of us would be dead before the nabbing of the accused,” said the police officer.

A final shot
As there was no progress, the team decided to return home empty-handed. "We booked our return tickets. Maoists are active in the area, and any further operation was risky. But, we wanted to give it one final shot," said another officer. The police team caught hold of an informant in the village, who said the duo were trying to enter the village through the forest on November 26, at 5 am. 
 

