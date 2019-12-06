Driver held for sexually abusing 5-yr-old girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a Class 1 girl while dropping her to her house from school on Tuesday. The arrested man, identified as Raja, a resident of ICF, was a van driver of a private school. Police said the five-year-old girl was the last one to be dropped.”On November 29, the parents took her to a pediatrician since she fell ill.

The doctor had informed the parents about sexual abuse after examination,” said police.A complaint was lodged at a police station and Raja was arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had abused the girl several times inside the van. He was held and remanded under judicial custody.