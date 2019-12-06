Most dams in the Tamil Nadu nearing full capacity

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to copious rainfall, the average water level in all reservoirs and dams across the State has touched 85 per cent of the total capacity. After two consecutive years of drought, the Northeast monsoon has delivered aplenty this time. As per a list released by the Public Works Department, all dams in Madurai and Coimbatore are abrim.

Though this is in complete contrast to the water scenario four months ago, a huge quantum of water is still being wasted. Officials say that around 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water is being let into the sea from Kallanai dam in Tiruchy due to lack of sufficient check-dams.In Chennai’s case, two of its main reservoirs, Poondi and Red Hills too, have reached half their total storage.

They currently have 3.5 tmcft of water. One of city’s largest rain-fed reservoir, Chembarambakkam, which was bone dry as recently as two weeks back, had 1.12 Tmcft of water as of Thursday. “Out of 28 waterbodies in the city, 9 have reached their full capacity and are brimming with water.

Twelve waterbodies have 50-70 per cent storage. We are also receiving a steady amount of 700 cusecs of Krishna river water, along with 74 cusecs of Cauvery water from Veeranam. So the board will soon increase supply to 850 MLD, “ said a Metro Water official. With regard to the city’s neighbouring districts, which is home to more than a thousand waterbodies, out of 948 tanks in Kancheepuram, 551 have completely filled up. In Tiruvallur district, 149 of 580 waterbodies have reached their full capacity.

“First three phases of water bodies’ restoration under the Kudimaramathu scheme, has resulted in the revival of many disappearing tanks. This is the main reason why we are able to tap so much of rainwater. In the fourth phase, we will rejuvenate 3,000 more such waterbodies, from March,” said a senior PWD official.

Moreover, groundwater levels across the city have gone up by an average of 1.5 metres. Areas like Adyar, Shollinganallur and Velachery saw a healthy rise when compared to the last two months. Also, except for districts like Cuddalore, Madurai, Theni and Virudhunagar, all other places have seen a rise in groundwater levels, acwcording to data given by the State Groundwater Resource Centre.

Main reservoirs filled

Out of a total of 89 reservoirs, around 45 have more than 50% storage levels, thanks to timely Northeast monsoons. Mettur Dam in Salem district, which is one of the main drinking water sources for Chennai and irrigation source for delta districts, reached its full capacity as water levels stood at 120 ft. The next important source, Veeranam lake in Cuddalore, had reached 74% of its total storage. Similarly, Bhavanisagar dam in Coimbatore district too, reached its full capacity of 105 ft. Other dams crucial for irrigation like Manimuthar, Pechiparai, Vaigai, Aliyar, Parambikulam are almost reaching full capacity.

