Home Cities Chennai

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The tribunal's direction came after taking note of news reports on BBC and other media houses showing a huge collection of foam at Marina Beach.

Published: 06th December 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Foam spotted in Chennai Beach. (File | EPS)

Foam spotted in Chennai Beach. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing a huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Chennai Municipal Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board to submit an action taken a report.

"Let the joint committee look into the matter and furnish action taken a report in the matter before the next date by e-mail. The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda, said.

It also referred to its recent order dealing with the subject of coastal pollution on account of dumping of waste and discharge of sewage and effluents where it had asked that action be taken by the coastal states, including Tamil Nadu.

"A copy of this order be sent to the CPCB, the Municipal Corporation, Chennai, and the TNPCB along with the photocopy of the news item by email for compliance," the tribunal said while posting the matter for hearing on February 10, 2020.

The tribunal's direction came after taking note of news reports on BBC and other media houses showing a huge collection of foam at Marina Beach.

"Waves of white foam blanketed Marina Beach in Chennai, India over the weekend, attracting local children who were seen playing in the froth. But local reports say the foam is toxic, caused by pollutants in sewage mixing with sea water and frothed up by waves," the BBC said in its report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Marina Beach
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp