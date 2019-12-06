Seeking free drink, film distributor points gun at a man in local pub

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men including a movie distributor have been arrested by the Teynampet police for threatening a man at gunpoint in a popular pub to pay for the liquor they consumed. P Praveen (31) of Nesapakkam, who is into movie distribution, and R Srinivasan (35) of Thiruvanmiyur, a builder, were remanded in judicial custody, and a hunt has been launched for five others.

Police said R Hemnath (30), an interior decorator and resident of Pondy Bazaar, was in the pub in a star hotel at Nungambakkam high road along with his friends around 1 am on November 24. Praveen, Srinivasan and five others, who were drinking alcohol next to Hemnath, allegedly demanded that he pay for the liquor they had consumed.

When Hemnath refused, telling them that he did not know them, they dragged him to the parking lot, where Praveen opened his car and took out two pistols from the dashboard and threatened to murder Hemanth, said police.

Hemnath who escaped from them lodged a complaint at the city Police Commissionerate. The police secured the two main suspects when they visited the same pub on Wednesday night.

The car in their possession was also seized and the duo were remanded in judicial custody.