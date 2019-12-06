Three new Metro train sets arrive in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Metro Rail extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, three train sets arrived in the city on Thursday from the factory in Andhra Pradesh. A release from Chennai Metro Rail said that four coaches of three train sets reached the CMRL depot at Koyambedu. These are a part of the total supply of 10 train sets which have the same configuration as the sets used in the phase one metro project.

The remaining seven train sets are under various stages of manufacturing and are expected to be delivered by the end of February, 2020. The 9-kilometre extension project will connect North Chennai to many parts of the city by June 2020. These 10 train sets will be added to the existing 42 sets in use and will be used from Wimco Nagar till Airport.