1 dies, six injured in yet another wall collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 7-foot-tall under-construction compound wall collapsed, one of the seven injured workers died at the Government Stanley Hospital. The deceased was identified as Sellappan (47) of Pothur.

“The incident happened at Lakshmipuram near Pammadhukulam around 6 pm on Thursday. The workers were constructing a seven-foot-tall compound wall around a 50 cent land over a week,” said a police officer.

While they were working on the fourth side of the wall, it suddenly collapsed and trapped the workers under the debris. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital from where they were shifted to the GH.