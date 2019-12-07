14 days after being knocked down by thief, woman dies

CHENNAI: Fourteen days after she fell off a motorcycle while trying to resist a bag-snatching attempt, 49-year-old Murugalakshmi died Friday. A resident of Pozhichalur, she worked as a caterer for marriages and other functions. On November 22, when she was returning home with her son on his motorcycle, an unidentified man riding on another bike snatched her handbag.
The incident happened at 9am, on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road. The mother-son duo fell on the road as they lost balance. Murugalakshmi, who was riding pillion, sustained head injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital in Anna Nagar, where she died without responding to treatment. “There is no CCTV footage of the actual incident,” say the police. “There is, however, footage which shows a man wearing helmet riding behind their bike.”
