4-yr-old murdered by mom’s lover?

On December 2, Venkatesan admitted Arun to Egmore children’s hospital, saying the boy had fallen and injured himself.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a four-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by his mother’s live-in partner, on Thursday. The toddler Arun, was the son of Ganga (27), a native of Karnataka.

About two years ago, Ganga, a widow, started living with Venkatesan (30), a native of Bengaluru. The couple were working as daily wage labourers, and taying at an under-construction site in Sithalapakkam. A week ago, Ganga left Arun with Venkatesan and went to her native village. This was the first time she had left Arun alone with Venkatesan.

On December 2, Venkatesan admitted Arun to Egmore children’s hospital, saying the boy had fallen and injured himself. Hearing the news, Ganga rushed to the city the next day.  “Venkatesan told Ganga the child slipped and fell while playing. However, he succumbed to injuries on Thursday, raising doubts about the claims,” said police.

Soon after, Venkatesan went absconding. His was phone was also switched off. Suspicious, Ganga lodged a police complaint. Investigation revealed that left side ribs of the boy were fully broken.
“Doctors say bones will not break like this if it’s an ordinary fall. It’s likely that Venkatesan crushed the boy in drunken stupor or he intentionally murdered the child.” Police are on the lookout for the suspect.

