4-yr-old murdered by mom’s lover?

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a four-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by his mother’s live-in partner, on Thursday. The toddler Arun, was the son of Ganga (27), a native of Karnataka.
About two years ago, Ganga, a widow, started living with Venkatesan (30), a native of Bengaluru. The couple were working as daily wage labourers, and taying at an under-construction site in Sithalapakkam. A week ago, Ganga left Arun with Venkatesan and went to her native village. This was the first time she had left Arun alone with Venkatesan.
On December 2, Venkatesan admitted Arun to Egmore children’s hospital, saying the boy had fallen and injured himself. Hearing the news, Ganga rushed to the city the next day. “Venkatesan told Ganga the child slipped and fell while playing. However, he succumbed to injuries on Thursday, raising doubts about the claims,” said police.
Soon after, Venkatesan went absconding. His was phone was also switched off. Suspicious, Ganga lodged a police complaint. Investigation revealed that left side ribs of the boy were fully broken.
“Doctors say bones will not break like this if it’s an ordinary fall. It’s likely that Venkatesan crushed the boy in drunken stupor or he intentionally murdered the child.” Police are on the lookout for the suspect.
CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a four-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by his mother’s live-in partner, on Thursday. The toddler Arun, was the son of Ganga (27), a native of Karnataka.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
DCW accuses Delhi cops of using water cannon to stop peaceful activists' march
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates' criminality
Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Sunday on Citizenship Bill
US Naval base shooter investigated for possible terrorism links
North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'