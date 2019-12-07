Home Cities Chennai

Alumnae make merry, spread cheer at alma mater

Handmade jewellery, designer clothes, potted plants, wallets, pouches and bags were kept on display at stalls on the college grounds.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The event was held on Friday  P Jawahar

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Baubles, streamers, snowflakes and angels hung from the sharing and caring tree at the reception of Stella Maris College. A few small chits of paper hung alongside the decorations on the decked up conifer. Sounds of carols floated in from the auditorium. We were at the Christmas celebration organised by The Alumnae Association of Stella Maris. “The association has been functioning since 1996. We have had a Christmas celebration almost every year since then,” said Ranjitha Reddy, general secretary of the association and alumna from the batch of 1993, BA History.

Current students and alumnae had set up stalls on the college premises. Handmade jewellery, designer clothes, potted plants, wallets, pouches and bags were kept on display. From 3.30 pm, guests begun to arrive and the assembly ground was packed with students and alumnae, chattering excitedly, deciding what to buy. The cultural show was organised at 5 pm in the auditorium and soon it was time for it to begin.

The event kickstarted with a prayer. The first act was a Bharatanatayam performance by students. Young ladies clad in traditional attire left the audience in awe of their precision and energy. It was followed by carol singing by two groups of students. O Come All ye Faithful and Mary Did You Know, were a few songs they sang. The mood picked up when the students of the Psychology department performed a well orchestrated Jingle Bell Rock. It got the crowd clapping in rhythm and tapping their feet.

A group of students from the Commerce department performed hip-hop to a remix version of Jingle Bells, that had the audience dancing too. Everybody in the auditorium danced and laughed together to percussion beats, enjoying themselves. The evening came to an end with a lucky draw where most of the alumnae won gifts. At the end, the emcee directed guests to the sharing and caring tree. The chits of paper had items that would be donated to the deserving on behalf of whoever picks the note from the tree.

For sale
Handmade jewellery, designer clothes, potted plants, wallets, pouches and bags were kept on display at stalls on the college grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp