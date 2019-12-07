Alumnae make merry, spread cheer at alma mater

Naaz Ghani By

CHENNAI: Baubles, streamers, snowflakes and angels hung from the sharing and caring tree at the reception of Stella Maris College. A few small chits of paper hung alongside the decorations on the decked up conifer. Sounds of carols floated in from the auditorium. We were at the Christmas celebration organised by The Alumnae Association of Stella Maris. “The association has been functioning since 1996. We have had a Christmas celebration almost every year since then,” said Ranjitha Reddy, general secretary of the association and alumna from the batch of 1993, BA History.



Current students and alumnae had set up stalls on the college premises. Handmade jewellery, designer clothes, potted plants, wallets, pouches and bags were kept on display. From 3.30 pm, guests begun to arrive and the assembly ground was packed with students and alumnae, chattering excitedly, deciding what to buy. The cultural show was organised at 5 pm in the auditorium and soon it was time for it to begin.



The event kickstarted with a prayer. The first act was a Bharatanatayam performance by students. Young ladies clad in traditional attire left the audience in awe of their precision and energy. It was followed by carol singing by two groups of students. O Come All ye Faithful and Mary Did You Know, were a few songs they sang. The mood picked up when the students of the Psychology department performed a well orchestrated Jingle Bell Rock. It got the crowd clapping in rhythm and tapping their feet.



A group of students from the Commerce department performed hip-hop to a remix version of Jingle Bells, that had the audience dancing too. Everybody in the auditorium danced and laughed together to percussion beats, enjoying themselves. The evening came to an end with a lucky draw where most of the alumnae won gifts. At the end, the emcee directed guests to the sharing and caring tree. The chits of paper had items that would be donated to the deserving on behalf of whoever picks the note from the tree.

