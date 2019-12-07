Home Cities Chennai

Do you have a ‘me time’?

For the second segment, Nandini Nair, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, joined AVIS. Despite her high-pressure work schedule, Nair practices art and dance regularly.
 

Published: 07th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

IRS officer Nandini Nair was the guest speaker  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Me time — a basic necessity and primary responsibility that everyone consistently ignores,’ read the board inside CurioPlay Activity Space at Alwarpet, on Wednesday, where people gathered for a conversation on ‘Happiness’. It was organised by the Happynesswalas, Vaani and AVIS Viswanathan as part of their conversation series, Happyness Reboot, to discuss themes and stories that impact happiness at the workplace.  

“We spend a lot of time at work and we think happiness is outside that sphere of work. So, we unwittingly postpone happiness. We must all reboot our lives to what matters most,” said AVIS.

In the first segment, AVIS suggested the audience to attempt ‘Shubha Mouna Yoga’ — a daily stipulated period of non-speaking. “Do it for an hour for 21 continuous days and it becomes a practice. In the first ten minutes, analyse the past 24 hours; the following ten minutes, set goals for today; next ten minutes, set goals for tomorrow, and set long-term goals in the following ten minutes. In the last 20 minutes, read a book and record your learnings. ‘Me time’ is most important to realise your potential,” said AVIS.

For the second segment, Nandini Nair, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, joined AVIS. Despite her high-pressure work schedule, Nair practices art and dance regularly.

“I have been practising art since I was nine years old. In 2012, I started studying for civil services. Even then I practised dance and studied for six hours a day. I feel art was essential for my existence, so I kept investing in it.”

Sharing how these little things gave her joy, she says, “I didn’t do this because I had a lot of free time. It was because art increases my productivity at work. If you do something you like, you are stress-free and can work better. Everyone, including homemakers must do this — find some ‘me time’.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp