Leadership, development skill training for 5,000 nurses

The training programme will go on till November 2020, says nurses council registrar.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council will train 5,000 nurses from the State on leadership and development skills as part of the ‘Nursing Now - Nightingale Challenge 2020’, initiated by the International Council of Nurses in collaboration with WHO.

The Challenge was launched at a programme here on Friday. The WHO declared 2020 as year of Nurses and Midwives to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale in  2020.

Dr Arvind Mathur, WHO representative to Republic of Maldives, said, “The WHO announced the year as that of Nurses and Midwives, to recognise the contribution and sacrifices made by them. They are an important workforce in the healthcare delivery system. The WHO estimates that while there is shortage of 18 million health workers globally, nine million shortfall is in midwives and nurses. Their contribution in preventive health too, is important. Investment in midwifery and nurses contribute to economic growth of the country.”

S Anigrace Kalaimathi, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, said, “The WHO challenged to train 20,000 nurses across the globe. But Tamil Nadu itself decided to train 5,000 nurses. The training programme will go on till November 2020. On May 12, the council will attempt to enter the LIMCA book by training over one lakh people on life support skills.”

Y Abraham, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, said, “The Nightingale Challenge is to raise the status and profile for the nurses and midwives globally. Despite continuous efforts by India and the State governments, there is shortfall of nurses in the country. As per WHO, there should be 2.5 nurses for a population of 1,000, but now there are only 1.7 nurses.”

Lifetime achievement awards and best nurse awards were also presented to meritorious nurses. The Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives council also planned activities for the next ten months to highlight the importance of the nurses in healthcare system.

WHO challenge
