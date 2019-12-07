Home Cities Chennai

Stitching shawls of splendour

Varuna believes that a shawl is like an heirloom which can be passed from generation to generation.

Published: 07th December 2019

The pashmina shawls have been handcrafted, woven and hand-embroidered

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whiff of luxury hits us as we enter Evoluzione boutique on KNK Road, Nungambakkam. A sequined suit-clad mannequin stands next to a counter serving coffee and cookies to visitors.

A winding staircase takes us to the lower ground floor which has been set up to display the Heirloom Collection by Varuna Anand, founder of the brand The Splendor of Kashmir. “The traditional art of shawl-making is one of the biggest cottage industries in the state of Kashmir. Artisans are spread across different villages and have been weaving these textiles for generations,” says Varuna.

The finely embroidered pashmina shawls have been handcrafted, woven and hand-embroidered. “We source our pashmina from Ladakh,” she says. Each shawl takes between two months and one-and-a-half years to complete.

“It depends on the intricacy of the design. Our plain shawls don’t have as many stitches and we can be sure that the fabric will stay intact. In case of our embroidered shawls, each one may have around eight lakh stitches, which if not handled carefully, can tear the garment,” she says.

Varuna believes that a shawl is like an heirloom which can be passed from generation to generation. “A few of my close friends have spoken of shawls that were passed down from their grandmothers to mothers and then to them. That’s the life of a shawl,” Varuna says.

Having been inspired by shawls that adorn royal shoulders, Varuna had the opportunity to restore a shawl passed down the royal family of Punjab, “I normally do not restore shawls, but I couldn’t let this opportunity pass. As a textile student, I studied the design of the shawl. The craftsmanship told a story of generations who adorned it,” she says. The collection will be displayed at Evoluzione on KNK Road till today.

For details, call: 28333627

