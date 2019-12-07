Winning with a vinyl solution

Home Cities Chennai

The team has distributed 50 raincoats so far

CHENNAI: In the past three months, illegal hoardings have claimed two lives in Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court had banned hoardings and flex-boards featuring living persons in 2017 but the situation hasn’t changed much.

On the positive side, recently, a video featuring raincoats made of upcycled flex banners floated about social media and garnered appreciation from the public. The brain behind the idea is entrepreneur Sakthivel Pannerselvam, founder of The6.in, a surprise planning company.

“Last year, we made tents from flex banners for Bharathi Homes and Realtors & Pvt Ltd, and it was distributed to the homeless. The original plan was to make raincoats but the monsoon was a failure. Raincoats in commercial stores are priced between `300 and `500 and it’s not affordable for the working class. Mansoor Ali Khan, founder of M Auto has offered to help us with the cause,” said Sakthivel.

The team has distributed 50 raincoats to autorickshaw drivers, street vendors and security guards across the city. The simple design comes with basic cuts. From 10X10 flex banners, eight to 10 raincoats can be made. The cost of production is within `10. Each raincoat takes half-an-hour to make.

“The making process involves basic tools like a knife and scissors. There are two cuts near the shoulder. The raincoat is 3.5 feet in height so it gives cover till knee. The hood portion is removable when it’s not raining and can be used as a bag to keep the folded raincoat. The workers are happy and have started using them,” said Sakthivel.

Event managers are also trying to be a part of this larger movement. The process began in November this year. They plan to make 100 more raincoats in another week. This will be distributed for free to the working class by female drivers of M Auto.

“Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fan club has promised to donate banners. The design has been passed on to the M Auto team and the fan club. They can make it on their own,” he said. The team is open to collecting flex banners.

For details, contact: 9894700013

