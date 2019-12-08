Anna University clarifies stand on tax deductions

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After faculty members from private engineering colleges expressed dissent over a recent Anna University circular that said the varsity would deduct 10 per cent of remuneration for various examination duties as income tax, the varsity has clarified that it will not deduct any money if a faculty does not fall under the tax slab.



Speaking to Express, a senior source from the varsity clarified that no deduction will be made, if a faculty member submits a declaration to the varsity’s Controller of Examinations proving that they are not assessed to tax. “However, if a faculty member does earn enough to be taxed, we will deduct appropriately,” the source said. A circular dated November 26 said, “As per the procedure in force, 10 per cent of the remuneration as income-tax will be deducted from faculty members and remitted.”



The communication concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State. This was received bitterly by private college faculty members. “Most private college faculty members do not earn enough income to fall under the tax slab. It is not fair for colleges to deduct income-tax from us,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union (AIPCEU).



Evaluation for November 2019 engineering exams started on November 28. Teachers, who evaluate these papers roughly earn between Rs 1,200 and 1,400 a day. Most of them engage in evaluation for about 5-8 days earning a total of Rs 5,000-8,000 totally. “The government is deducting tax, even on this small amount,” he said.