Home Cities Chennai

Anna University clarifies stand on tax deductions

The communication concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After faculty members from private engineering colleges expressed dissent over a recent Anna University circular that said the varsity would deduct 10 per cent of remuneration for various examination duties as income tax, the varsity has clarified that it will not deduct any money if a faculty does not fall under the tax slab.

Speaking to Express, a senior source from the varsity clarified that no deduction will be made, if a faculty member submits a declaration to the varsity’s Controller of Examinations proving that they are not assessed to tax. “However, if a faculty member does earn enough to be taxed, we will deduct appropriately,” the source said. A circular dated November 26 said, “As per the procedure in force, 10 per cent of the remuneration as income-tax will be deducted from faculty members and remitted.”

The communication concerns about 15,000 exam evaluators across the State. This was received bitterly by private college faculty members. “Most private college faculty members do not earn enough income to fall under the tax slab. It is not fair for colleges to deduct income-tax from us,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union (AIPCEU).

Evaluation for November 2019 engineering exams started on November 28. Teachers, who evaluate these papers roughly earn between Rs 1,200 and 1,400 a day. Most of them engage in evaluation for about 5-8 days earning a total of Rs 5,000-8,000 totally. “The government is deducting tax, even on this small amount,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp