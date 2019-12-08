Home Cities Chennai

Kavalan SoS App wears its cape: First arrest made in Chennai

The men were taken to police station and during interrogation, they told them they entered the house thinking it was a massage parlour.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have made the first arrest using ‘Kavalan SoS’ mobile phone application. Police control room received a distress alert made through the app around 8.30 pm on Friday and the message was traced to R K Nagar. Immediately, R K Nagar police inspector was alerted and he rushed with his team to an apartment at Korukkupet.

“Two men in the house were secured by police after the women in the house - Preethi and her mother-in-law - informed them that the men barged into the house claiming to be courier delivery boys. Preethi told police she had installed Kavalan SoS application on her phone after reading about it in newspaper and she used it when the men entered the house sensing danger,” said a police officer.

The men were taken to police station and during interrogation, they told them they entered the house thinking it was a massage parlour and added they had called the women previously and sought directions. Confused by their response, police inquired the women and they told police that they gave directions only to a courier delivery boy who had called Preethi a few hours ago.

However, the men had allegedly insisted that they had come to the right place and an argument ensued which made Preeti to press the distress button, the officer said. It turned out that the men reportedly pressed one digit of the massage parlour’s phone number wrong and the call went to Preethi. “The woman who mistook the caller for the courier boy gave him the directions,” said police.

However, police arrested the men, identified as Dawood (41) and Salim (38), for trespassing and remanded them to judicial custody.

