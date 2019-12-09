Home Cities Chennai

A daily struggle to cope with loss, rebuild lives

The only son of Muthu and Kaliammal (65), Suresh was the lifeline of his mother after his father passed away 10 years ago.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 03:29 AM

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the couple, Naresh Kumar and Geetha, Karthikeyan, who was then a Class 6 boy, was a ‘sharp boy who grasped things perfectly’ and the hope of their upliftment. The couple also has a daughter who is 10-years-old. A small 150 sq.feet house in North Mada Street in Thiruporur is all the space Naresh could afford with his work as a water can and flour delivery person.

"With a rent of Rs 3500 and my wife doing household works in two houses nearby we are always running short to educate our daughter. We had high hopes on Karthikeyan. He was smart and studious," says Naresh. Karthikeyan was interested in physics and admired the late President APJ Abdul Kalam. He died just ten days after his birthday.

"Karthikeyan’s birthday was on November 5 and we could not celebrate because Naresh was to go to Sabarimala. We were planning to cut a cake after Naresh returned from his trip," said Geetha.  The other victim, Suresh was a close friend of Naresh. The duo had planned to go to Sabarimala together, but Suresh had to drop the plan just a few days before their departure since he did not have enough money.  

Just a day before Naresh was scheduled to arrive home, Suresh picked up Karthikeyan along with some flour packets and water cans. They went to houses across ECR, to fishermen villages. Geetha knew about the fate one hour after the accident, while Naresh knew only after he reached home.”It is our fault that Suresh also died,” laments Naresh.

The only son of Muthu and Kaliammal (65), Suresh was the lifeline of his mother after his father passed away 10 years ago. He dropped out of college and started working in a small company at Kancheepuram.
When Express visited Kaliammal who has now moved to Thirukazhukundram, 25 km from Thiruporur, Kaliammal’s thatched house was locked. She had gone to graze her cattle — two cows and three goats. She returned home late by 3 pm.  

Kausalya’s elder son Nivarthi said, "I’m one of the district functionaries of the ruling party. I thought I could get compensation with party support. But I was wrong. My mother’s legs were fractured and she died on the way to hospital."

Breadwinner gone
Kaliammal was dependent on her only son Suresh. Now, she grazes cattle and struggles to earn enough to eat three square meals a day

