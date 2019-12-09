Classical arts gets a uniform audience

Veena Mani By

CHENNAI: When Coimbatore-based Retd. Wing Commander NR Mahalingam was watching the Republic Day Parade 2019, he realised that there were not many entertainment programmes for the Armed Forces. An ardent Carnatic music enthusiast, he felt the need to bring art into the lives of the Armed Forces. In February 2019, the veteran, his better-half Vyjayanthi and fellow officers from the Indian Air Force came together to make this dream a reality. And thus was born — Artists for Armed Forces.

As part of the one-of-a-kind initiative, the first concert was held on February 22, 2019, at the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore, where Mahalingam and his colleagues are stationed. The concert, which featured Chennai-based violinist Shreya Devnath, was attended by 400 enthusiasts — officers in uniform and their families. “Musicians perform for free considering it their duty towards the Armed Forces. The officers and their families appreciate these concerts. The first concert was a huge success!” enthuses the 73-year-old veteran who has so far conducted six concerts along with his four-member team.

The team plans to take this art initiative to Leh and Ladakh, and other regions that are usually inaccessible and introduce it to military and paramilitary forces as well. “These concerts are held in Air Force Stations and not in sabhas. We manage with what lighting facilities are available at these units,” he says.

Senior artistes like Nithyashree Mahadevan have performed. At these concerts, while classical has been the major focus, artistes are asked to sing at least one patriotic song in regional languages as well.

“Various air force stations take care of travel and accommodation for these artistes. For example, we have a concert by Ambi Subramanian and Bindu Subramanian on November 9 at the Avadi Air Force Station. The artistes’ travel to Chennai and stay is being taken care of by the station itself. For concerts at Leh and Ladakh and other regions, I have written to Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi for support,” he explains.

“The arts motivate and enhance the productivity of the forces. That is one of the reasons I was keen on starting this initiative. I don’t want this to be heavily sponsored. I want the cause to be the highlight and not the sponsors,” he says.

(Ambi Subramanian and Bindu Subramanian will be performing today at the Avadi Air Force Station.)