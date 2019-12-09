Home Cities Chennai

Classical arts gets a uniform audience

Retd Wing Commander NR Mahalingam initiates arts into the lives of the Armed Forces to motivate and enhance their productivity

Published: 09th December 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Retd. Wing Commander NR Mahalingam

Retd. Wing Commander NR Mahalingam

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Coimbatore-based Retd. Wing Commander NR Mahalingam was watching the Republic Day Parade 2019, he realised that there were not many entertainment programmes for the Armed Forces. An ardent Carnatic music enthusiast, he felt the need to bring art into the lives of the Armed Forces. In February 2019, the veteran, his better-half Vyjayanthi and fellow officers from the Indian Air Force came together to make this dream a reality. And thus was born — Artists for Armed Forces.

As part of the one-of-a-kind initiative, the first concert was held on February 22, 2019, at the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore, where Mahalingam and his colleagues are stationed. The concert, which featured Chennai-based violinist Shreya Devnath, was attended by 400 enthusiasts — officers in uniform and their families. “Musicians perform for free considering it their duty towards the Armed Forces. The officers and their families appreciate these concerts.  The first concert was a huge success!” enthuses the 73-year-old veteran who has so far conducted six concerts along with his four-member team.

The first concert was held on Feb 22, 2019 at the Air Force station in Sulur, Coimbatore

The team plans to take this art initiative to Leh and Ladakh, and other regions that are usually inaccessible and introduce it to military and paramilitary forces as well. “These concerts are held in Air Force Stations and not in sabhas. We manage with what lighting facilities are available at these units,” he says.

Senior artistes like Nithyashree Mahadevan have performed. At these concerts, while classical has been the major focus, artistes are asked to sing at least one patriotic song in regional languages as well.
“Various air force stations take care of travel and accommodation for these artistes. For example, we have a concert by Ambi Subramanian and Bindu Subramanian on November 9 at the Avadi Air Force Station. The artistes’ travel to Chennai and stay is being taken care of by the station itself. For concerts at Leh and Ladakh and other regions, I have written to Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi for support,” he explains.

“The arts motivate and enhance the productivity of the forces. That is one of the reasons I was keen on starting this initiative. I don’t want this to be heavily sponsored. I want the cause to be the highlight and not the sponsors,” he says.

(Ambi Subramanian and Bindu Subramanian will be performing today at the Avadi Air Force Station.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wing Commander NR Mahalingam Carnatic music chennai
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp