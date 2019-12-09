Two years after Governor's convoy killed three, kin await relief

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been two years since three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were fatally knocked down by a police vehicle which was part of Governor’s convoy on East Coast Road in Chengalpattu district. The government is yet to pay compensation to the victims’ families.

Regular petitions to the Chief Minister’s office by the three families were in vain. The accident occurred on December 15, 2017, when the Governor was returning from a visit to Cuddalore. Four police vehicles from the then Kancheepuram district were in the convoy from Villupuram border and left at Muttukadu boat house, where their limits ended.

When the four vehicles were returning to the district headquarters around 4 pm, one of the drivers, a police constable, allegedly lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler. N Karthikeyan (11), pillion rider was thrown away while M Suresh (30) who was riding, was dragged to 200 metres by the police vehicle and smashed against Pudhu Kalpakkam bus stand. K Kowsalya (65) who was waiting at the bus stop got caught between the wall and the police vehicle.

FIR and court case

Mamallapuram police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), but have not mentioned the name of the driver but only the police vehicle number.

Karthikeyan’s family moved the motor vehicle accidents tribunal, Chengalpattu in April 2018 claiming a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Till now there had been only one hearing. “The police say that the vehicle and the constable are very busy in other convoys and State duties,” says advocate Shankar, a relative of one of the deceased. He said, there are a lot of problems with the case.

“For one, government vehicles does not have insurance and so does this police vehicle. Second is no one from the opposite side will appear or produce the car,” said the advocate. It is learnt that one constable Nirmalraj received the papers only five months ago, on behalf of Mamallapuram police.

"Unofficially, they told us that we will not get a penny and that the maximum we would get is Naresh Kumar’s vehicle which was damaged in the accident. But we are trying our level best to get at least something for the family," said Shankar. Express visited the victims houses which proved pathetic conditions.

Petitions to govt go in vain

The government is yet to pay compensation to the victims’ families. Regular petitions to the Chief Minister’s office were in vain