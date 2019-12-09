Home Cities Chennai

Under the stars for a cause

Funds raised through the event will be directed towards the enhancement of support services for homeless persons.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 500 people from around the city gathered at the Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar on Sunday to participate in The World’s Big Sleep Out — a global initiative that aims to build and strengthen the support system for the homeless and build a homeless-friendly city. It was organised by the World’s Big Sleep Out Trust (WBSOT) in collaboration with The Banyan.

As a part of the programme, the participants including students, professors, NGO groups and mental health crusaders among others, spent a whole night discussing homelessness. One of the participants said, “Though this was a one-day event, many of us scrambled for comfort to sleep on the street. It’s very hard to imagine the plight of those people who have no shelter. This motivates me to do something for them.”
Among the chief guests were R Nataraj, MLA, Mylapore constituency; Madhusudhan Reddy, deputy commissioner of health, and Alby John, regional deputy commissioner - south region.

“In Tamil Nadu, urbanisation and city-ward migration are very high due to a great amount of development. To be a part of this, many people come here but are unable to keep up with urban life and end up being rendered homeless. It is their right to have a home, a roof over their head,” said Nataraj.
Concurring, Alby John said, “Homelessness is almost always by compulsion and never by choice. This programme will open dialogues.”

Funds raised through the event will be directed towards the enhancement of support services for homeless persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Besant Nagar World’s Big Sleep Out
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp