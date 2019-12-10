Home Cities Chennai

An art movement on canvas

The art exhibition features more than 90 paintings  R Satish Babu

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A well-lit gallery, vibrant paintings mounted on the walls of the two-storey structure, meticulously sculpted brass installations, seasoned artists and enthusiasts discussing aesthetics and perspectives. On a rain-soaked evening in Chennai, amid nature, the 54th art exhibition at the Cholamandal Artist Village in Injambakkam was inaugurated. The exhibition featured more than 90 paintings, brass works and installations by 28 artists. 

Robert Burgess, the US Consul General in Chennai inaugurated the physical exhibition and launched the online exhibition on Google Arts and Culture — a website and an application where events on art and culture can be featured. Museums and art galleries that have partnered with the Google Cultural Institute will be able to showcase their exhibitions.  

Addressing the gathering, Burgess said, “There is no such thing as art. There are only artists. We, as commentators have no business to talk about art, based on personal preference. What we need to do is to look at the meaning in the portrait. What matters is what the artist wants to convey. We should celebrate the artist. In this setting, we reinforce the artist and their work. I salute Cholamandal for the model they use to support artists.”

D Venkatapathy, an octogenarian and the senior-most artist in Cholamandal has also displayed his artworks. His works featured pieces from Hindu mythology. During the inaugural event, he spoke to CE about his paintings. “There is nothing that is not in our mythology and our culture,” he said, pointing to a painting of Hanuman carrying the Sanjeevani mountain, and of Nataraja being worshipped. Other artworks were based on the cycle of life, women, motherhood, civilisation and life.

Currently, at the art village, out of the 30 founders, only 13 are alive. The second-generation artists are now taking forward the legacy of the village. SG Vasudev, one of the founding members of the village, said, “This place has supported artists for a long time. It should continue to do so even in future.” Concurring, P Gopinath, another founding member said, “We have worked as a community here. Future generations should do the same.”The exhibition will be held until the end of January.

Comments

