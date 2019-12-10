CBRE to prepare report on stretch along ORR

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited has hired CBRE, a global commercial real estate and investment services firm, as consultant for preparing the feasibility report to develop the 50-metre stretch along Outer Ring Road.The 62.3-km long outer ring road connects NH 45 (GST Road) at Vandalur, NH 4 (GWT Road) at Nazarathpet, NH 205 (CTH Road) at Nemilicherry (Thiruninravur), NH 5 (GNT Road) at Nallur and TPP road at Minjur. While the first phase of 29.2km of the project from Vandalur to Nemilichery, has been completed and opened for traffic, the second phase of 33.10km from Nemilichery to Minjur is facing hurdles in the final stages.

According to TNUIFSL and industry sources, the draft report will be submitted by CBRE within four weeks from the date of receipt of letter of award.Interestingly, two consultancy studies for development of a 50 metre wide strip of land abutting outer Ring Road (ORR) for optimum utilisation, have already been done. The study undertaken by CMDA (through TNRDC and SOWiL) at a cost of `6.71 million, established the feasibility of implementing the 62.3-km ORR project as a multi-modal corridor with area development on the western side to a depth of 50 metre in May 2007. CMDA, to review the utilisation in 50m strip, assigned the work to L&T in 2013.

The total strip of land acquired for development of the ORR corridor is 122m in which 50m is being used for road development (25 metre for each carriageway). A 22-metre strip of land between left and right carriageway is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50 metre wide strip on the eastern side of ORR, is reserved for commercial developments as the per earlier plan of CMDA.

KP Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at Anna University told Express that report of L&T Ramboll was right in opposing ribbon development. He said that the report said instead of using the 50-metre strip of land, commercial developments can be planned at stations and outside the ORR corridor at interchange locations on Public Private Partnership by giving certain incentives, is a wise one. This will help in increasing the patronage and will also generate non traffic revenue from the commercial developments.

