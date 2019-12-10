Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

We are processing to buy a land for arranging facilities for devotees at our kula deivam temple.

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI: We are processing to buy a land for arranging facilities for devotees at our kula deivam temple. Now, we came to know the current holder was unaware that it was a Panchami land. What do we do for a trouble-free purchase?
— S Thiruvengadam, Coimbatore 

Please do not buy land which is a Panchami land (will be recorded as DC Land in the village land register and it means Depressed Classes Land). The said land is assigned by the government only to scheduled castes and the condition is they are inalienable. If you want to know more about Panchami land, read my judgment: VGP Prem Nagar Minvariya Kudi Erupor Nala Sangam and others Vs.

The State of Tamil Nadu rep by the Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Fort St.George, Chennai and other, W.P.No. 17467 of 1996, and Batch cases dt 7.11.2008. My advice is, by such purchase, you will be buying only the litigation and not the land.

A private house owner who has common pathway right only, on a wide private road, for which I am the patta holder, has encroached the  pathway outside his compound by planting trees and laying out a concrete climb up to his gate. This narrows down the free passage. Is it not a violation legally? 
— J Narayanasamy, Coimbatore 
   
No one can encroach on a common pathway. You can seek for removal of the encroachment including the concrete slope near his gate. If he doesn’t remove, you can file a suit in a competent civil court for the removal of the encroachments and to have free common way.

