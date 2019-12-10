Letters of healing, love and light

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel. This debut book by Instagram influencer Ashish Bagrecha is a compilation of 30 letters and poems on the feeling of being lost, lonely and misunderstood. Through his work, the Surat-based author hopes to wrap his blanket of positive affirmations around others, especially those going through a roller-coaster of emotions and a rough patch in life. CE caught up with the author when he was in the city at Higginbothams for his book launch.

In 2018, while fighting depression and anxiety, Ashish decided to post short poems and Dear Stranger letters about healing on Instagram to help and support everyone else who was going through the same feelings. It addressed an array of topics on pain, suffering and anxiety and how one moves towards hope and healing oneself. His poems were an instant hit among readers and garnered him 1,82,000 followers. He receives roughly 200 messages from his audience every day.

“There’s no permanent solution to emotional problems. Every day is a journey towards healing. In the initial days, I’d shut myself in a dark place, cry my heart out and be hesitant to express how I feel. What I needed then was to build a support system to fight my suicidal thoughts. My dad’s support and mom’s love has brought me this far in life. Everyone deserves to be loved. Believe in the universe and wait for the magic to happen as I did,” said Ashish who holds a Masters degree in marketing and runs an app development agency.

The author launched his book in the first week of November this year. He’s been travelling around the country promoting his book and interacting with the readers. “A 30-something guy approached me in Mumbai during a book-signing session. He expressed his gratitude to me for the book that helped him overcome emotional struggles. Hearing such stories bring more good vibes to aspiring authors like me,” said Ashish.

Journaling and maintaining a diary were the two important practices that kept the author going during his fight against depression. “Instagram poetry is the way forward and there is an audience for this content, especially the millennials. However, we also have older people thanking us for the short and simple words strung together in the form of poetry. It doesn’t follow a rhythm or figure of speech but touches the heart of the reader instantly within a short span. I love the work of Instagram poet Christopher Poindexter,” said Ashish who is working on a poetry book and a couple of more new books. A lover of Literature and classics, his dream is to write short stories.

“Writing helps you face problems instead of running away. It helps you direct your energy in the right direction. When I was suffering, all I needed was a few letters to comfort me from someone. That’s what I aim to do through this book,” he said. ‘Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel’ by Westland Publications is priced at `399 on Amazon.