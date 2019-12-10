Home Cities Chennai

Pipeline and stinker

Choked drains, overflowing sewage and stray pigs are stinking up Nemilichery in Chromepet, making life unlivable for residents

The pipes were laid in 2006 and sewage connections were given in 2011  Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In C Murugaiyan’s house in AGS Colony, sewage has been overflowing from the commode, with filthy water slicking the floors of the toilet, seeping into other rooms and flooding his entire home. For the past 12 days, this is what Murugaiyan has to contend with. But he is not alone. Residents of Nemilichery in Chromepet have been living amid sewage and swine after the underground drainage pipelines choked, spewing sewage from multiple manholes across the locality. At least 500 families in the area — mostly belonging to middle-class and upper middle-class families — have been affected. 

When CE visited the spot, we were welcomed by stench and swine. Sewage had filled up almost every vacant plot in these areas and pigs were seen running in and out of houses in Kurinji Nagar. Although authorities pump out sewage in some parts of this neighbourhood, they have not been able to contain the overflow of sewage from the manholes, which has not dried up at all. 

“Everyone here wades through sewage to get to work, children are carried to school. If it is one or two days, it’s fine, but it has been 12 days now. People are already getting sick,” said Murugaiyan. The main underground drainage pipeline that passes through the Nemilichery Main Road collects sewage from areas near the MIT Bridge and Radha Nagar from where it is connected to Nanmangalam and, in turn, pumped to Keelkattalai and then to Perungudi. The blockage in the Nemilichery line has resulted in calf-deep sewage outside and inside houses in the area. 

Work is ongoing in Mettu Street to replace underground drainage pipes that have corroded and been choked. However, these pipes had been laid only in 2006 and connections were given in 2011, as part of the underground drainage network laid in areas under the Pallavaram Municipality at a cost of over `40 crore. 

“This is not the first time that sewage has overflowed in the area, although it is only now that it has happened at this scale. It is only now that they are hurriedly procuring the pipes, resulting in a delay in work,” said Chellaperumaal N, a resident of Kurinji Nagar.When contacted, a senior official of the Pallavaram Municipality said that work to replace the pipelines would be completed within a day and that things would return to normal soon. “These pipelines last for only around 10 years. Since its past that, it is causing these problems and so we have to replace it,” the official said. 

