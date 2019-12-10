Home Cities Chennai

So far, 848 IIT-M students placed

Students from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have received 831 job offers from 184 companies during the phase I of campus placements, a statement from the institution said.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have received 831 job offers from 184 companies during the phase I of campus placements, a statement from the institution said. A total of 1,298 students had registered for the first phase, which concluded on Sunday.

According to the statement, 17 international companies made 34 offers. At the end of phase I, the total number of placements stands at 998, including 167 pre-placement offers. About a fifth of all those who had registered for phase I were female, it noted. The phase II of placements will begin in the second half of January 2020. 

However, a total of 848 students have already been placed through pre-placement offers and phase I. Around the same time last year (2018-19), 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I. According to a list of top recruiters issued by the institution, Micron Technology India Operations had given out 31 offers, of which 17 were for vacancies in their Singapore office.

Technology majors like Intel, Microsoft India Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services and Samsung R&D Bangalore among others had also made over 10 offers. Other major international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

While a third of all offers made in industries were related to analytics, finance and consulting, the statement said 43 per cent of all the offers were in research and development in the core fields of their majors. Information Technology companies accounted for the third most number of offers (23 per cent).

Sector -- percentage offers
Analytics/Finance/Consulting    31
Core / R&D     43
Information Technology    23
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods    1
Education    2

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp