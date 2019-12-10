So far, 848 IIT-M students placed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have received 831 job offers from 184 companies during the phase I of campus placements, a statement from the institution said. A total of 1,298 students had registered for the first phase, which concluded on Sunday.

According to the statement, 17 international companies made 34 offers. At the end of phase I, the total number of placements stands at 998, including 167 pre-placement offers. About a fifth of all those who had registered for phase I were female, it noted. The phase II of placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

However, a total of 848 students have already been placed through pre-placement offers and phase I. Around the same time last year (2018-19), 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I. According to a list of top recruiters issued by the institution, Micron Technology India Operations had given out 31 offers, of which 17 were for vacancies in their Singapore office.

Technology majors like Intel, Microsoft India Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services and Samsung R&D Bangalore among others had also made over 10 offers. Other major international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

While a third of all offers made in industries were related to analytics, finance and consulting, the statement said 43 per cent of all the offers were in research and development in the core fields of their majors. Information Technology companies accounted for the third most number of offers (23 per cent).

Sector -- percentage offers

Analytics/Finance/Consulting 31

Core / R&D 43

Information Technology 23

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods 1

Education 2