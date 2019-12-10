Students can switch to State board after class 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has provided an exemption for students who wrote their class 11 final examination in other academic boards, to write their class 12 public exams 2019-20 in the State board. A total of 12 students who wrote their class 11 exams in CBSE and other State boards or wrote it in 2017-18, when the syllabus was not revamped, were offered an exemption.

The government has said that these students can write their class 12 public exam in the State board. They will only be given marksheets for class 12 public exams and not for class 11. The State said that from the next academic year, such exemptions will only be provided on a case-by-case basis. The students will have to approach the Department with an exemption request.

Change in rules

