Three drown off Besant Nagar beach, one rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two ITI students are feared to have drowned off the Besant Nagar beach on Monday morning, while another boy has been rescued and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to police, four students studying in an ITI at Kodambakkam went for a swim at Besant Nagar on Monday morning. “In a few minutes, three students -- Lokesh, 17, Sarveshvaran, 18, and Akash, 18, went missing.

The fourth guy who was on the shore immediately alerted the local fishermen who rescued Lokesh and rushed him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” said a police officer. Shastri Nagar police have registered a case. Police have launched a search for missing students.

Teen girl drowns

A 13-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a lake at Maduranthagam on Sunday. Police said, Sabitha, daughter of Kumari and Murugan, was playing along with her younger brother and sister near a lake in Orathi Village in Maduranthagam, when she allegedly slipped into the lake.”Her siblings informed their parents and the locals tried to save her and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,”said a police personnel.

Man attempts to break nto ATM

Chennai: The police have launched a hunt for a man who tried to break into an ATM situated on the Truck Road on Sunday night. A private bank in Hyderabad received an alert through the alarm system. They immediately alerted police but the man managed to escape.