TNPSC group I mains result published

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission declared result of Combined Civil Services Examination I (group I services) mains exam on its website www.tnpsc.gov.in on Monday. The exam was held on July 12, 13, and 14 in Chennai.The commission published registration numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews or oral test on the basis of their performance in mains. A total of 364 candidates are in this list, and their interviews are likely to be held from December 23-31.

At the moment, only candidates details shortlisted for interview are available; marks scored or cut-offs have not been disclosed. TNPSC group 1 recruitment 2019 regarding oral test will be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600003, a statement said on Mon