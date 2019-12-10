Home Cities Chennai

Unburdening caregivers

All of the humanity functions from deep-rooted memories, and moments that give hope.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Members of BEAT Choir Group sang songs in over five languages with a social message

Members of BEAT Choir Group sang songs in over five languages with a social message

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All of the humanity functions from deep-rooted memories, and moments that give hope. The very thought of waking up to remember nothing is frightening. But, what if it is going to be not uncommon in the upcoming decades, considering the increasing life expectancy? A recent London-based report reveals that the number of people diagnosed with dementia — a degenerative disease — will increase to 152 million by 2050 worldwide. “This calls for the need to educate and extend support to caregivers of persons with dementia. Most caregivers are family members and they spend 10 hours a day (on an average) taking care of the patients,” says psychiatrist and head of DEMCARES Dr Sridhar Vaitheswaran. 

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) India, through their four-year-old programme DEMCARES, has been effectively addressing issues of the caregivers by forming a support group and organising a meeting once in a month. On Saturday, the Foundation, in association with Eisai Pharmaceuticals, launched a facility to transport the caregivers to the meeting venues.

“Caregivers face different issues every day. The group meetings are avenues to give a vent to their feelings; to understand that they are not fighting alone, and learn new mechanisms to effectively manage the patients,” says director of SCARF Dr Padmavati. She believes that the transport service, which has been arranged upon the caregivers’ request, will unburden them to some extent.

Spearheading the meetings is Gomathi Radhakrishnan (55) from Adyar. With her decade-long experience of caring for a dementia patient (mother-in-law Seethalakshmi), Gomathi has been inspiring the support group members to prepare themselves to handle every situation both physically and psychologically. “We have been organising these meetings at the caregivers’ houses. The last meeting in Thiruvanmiyur on November 10 saw 17 participants,” she says, adding, “Things will be better for caregivers if they understand the patient’s frame of mind and act accordingly.”

In the next six months, SCARF will provide a first-of-its-kind service through Dementia Shortstay Service Centre, which is being constructed at Tambaram. Besides, the Foundation also wants to raise more awareness about dementia among the public and train caregivers, especially nurses, government doctors and staff of senior citizen homes, to easily identify persons with dementia and their needs.

Fact file
n WHO has termed dementia as one of the greatest global challenges for health and social care in the 21st century
n Dementia, according to WHO report, is a syndrome that affects memory, thinking, behaviour and ability to perform daily chores 
n This syndrome is overwhelming not only for the patients, but also for their caregivers and families

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp