Unburdening caregivers

CHENNAI: All of the humanity functions from deep-rooted memories, and moments that give hope. The very thought of waking up to remember nothing is frightening. But, what if it is going to be not uncommon in the upcoming decades, considering the increasing life expectancy? A recent London-based report reveals that the number of people diagnosed with dementia — a degenerative disease — will increase to 152 million by 2050 worldwide. “This calls for the need to educate and extend support to caregivers of persons with dementia. Most caregivers are family members and they spend 10 hours a day (on an average) taking care of the patients,” says psychiatrist and head of DEMCARES Dr Sridhar Vaitheswaran.

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) India, through their four-year-old programme DEMCARES, has been effectively addressing issues of the caregivers by forming a support group and organising a meeting once in a month. On Saturday, the Foundation, in association with Eisai Pharmaceuticals, launched a facility to transport the caregivers to the meeting venues.

“Caregivers face different issues every day. The group meetings are avenues to give a vent to their feelings; to understand that they are not fighting alone, and learn new mechanisms to effectively manage the patients,” says director of SCARF Dr Padmavati. She believes that the transport service, which has been arranged upon the caregivers’ request, will unburden them to some extent.

Spearheading the meetings is Gomathi Radhakrishnan (55) from Adyar. With her decade-long experience of caring for a dementia patient (mother-in-law Seethalakshmi), Gomathi has been inspiring the support group members to prepare themselves to handle every situation both physically and psychologically. “We have been organising these meetings at the caregivers’ houses. The last meeting in Thiruvanmiyur on November 10 saw 17 participants,” she says, adding, “Things will be better for caregivers if they understand the patient’s frame of mind and act accordingly.”

In the next six months, SCARF will provide a first-of-its-kind service through Dementia Shortstay Service Centre, which is being constructed at Tambaram. Besides, the Foundation also wants to raise more awareness about dementia among the public and train caregivers, especially nurses, government doctors and staff of senior citizen homes, to easily identify persons with dementia and their needs.

n WHO has termed dementia as one of the greatest global challenges for health and social care in the 21st century

n Dementia, according to WHO report, is a syndrome that affects memory, thinking, behaviour and ability to perform daily chores

n This syndrome is overwhelming not only for the patients, but also for their caregivers and families