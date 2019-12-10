Home Cities Chennai

Women to paint Chennai roads pink

The work for the project began in the first week of July.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:49 PM

Savera Hotel sponsored two autorickshaws

Savera Hotel sponsored two autorickshaws.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty-two-year-old Loganayaki, a resident of Anna Nagar, has been living in the city for the last two decades. She has juggled different kinds of menial jobs for her livelihood. Being the sole breadwinner, it wasn’t easy for her to manage the household expenses and afford her daughter’s college fees. Distressed by this daily battle, three years ago, Loganayaki got an auto on rent. The ride set a new path of dignity and hope. 

“I was one of the first few women autorickshaw drivers in the city. Women and girls have often told me that they felt safe in my auto. They used to click pictures and appreciate me for my dedication and confidence. On the flip side, the amount I earned from autorickshaw rides went on monthly rent and petrol. I hardly had any savings for my daughter’s education. A member of the Rotary Club noticed me on the road and promised to help. I’m happy that I will ride my own auto without having to pay rent,” said a confident Loganayaki who was one among the 100 women to receive an autorickshaw under Project Pink Auto by Rotary District 3232. 

“We’ve taken up an ambitious project to donate 100 pink autos to underprivileged women as well as to train 200 women to drive autos,” said Rotarian G Chandramohan, governor of Rotary International District 3232. Savera Hotel has joined hands with the club in this project and contributed two pink autos to the beneficiaries from their CSR funds, on Monday.

A Nina Reddy, joint managing director of the hotel, said, “It’s a big step to ensure safety and security. Girl children and women will be more comfortable with women autorickshaw drivers. We’re not only empowering them but providing a safe travel experience.”

The work for the project began in the first week of July. The team from Rotary visited five slums in Mint Street, Velachery, Ashok Nagar, Purasawalkam and Thirumullaivoyal. “We double-checked their socio-economic status before selecting them for training. The women were keen on learning to drive autos. We put them in a commercial school for 15 days. They covered five km each day as part of their lessons. They’ve also been given badges, ID cards and license. It’s a lifelong skill and we hope that more women benefit out of it,” said Rotarian Shanthi Selvam, chairman of Project Pink Autos.

