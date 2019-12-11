Home Cities Chennai

A haven for lush greenery

Gardening in a city comes with its own set of challenges — from the need for sufficient space to suitable weather conditions.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gardening in a city comes with its own set of challenges — from the need for sufficient space to suitable weather conditions. Addressing the challenge, 20-year-old college student Sara Athar and her mother, Nusrat Athar, a former architect, who live in an independent house on Queens Road, Bengaluru, have split-up the house into smaller grids for separate gardens. “We renovated our house in 2004 and turned our balcony into a simple garden with a brick layout along with a spiral staircase and earlier this year, we renovated the terrace to put it to good use. We installed a garden space over there as well,” says Sara, who has planted papaya, mulberry, mosambi, guavas, strawberries, passion fruit and moringa saplings in the terrace.

Nusrat also makes her own natural compost for her terrace garden  Pandarinath B

Scented cypress, bamboo, umbrella palms, desert rose and creepers also adorn the terrace. To increase the aesthetic appeal of their garden, the mother-daughter duo have set up a small pond with water lilies and have also constructed a sitting space in their garden. “In the rear side of the terrace, we grow herbs like Thai basil, celery, curry leaves and chilli. The wall of the garden has a variety of ferns, philodendrons, hostas and begonias,” shares Sara.

She tells CE that the change in the weather is the biggest challenge they face with respect to maintaining the garden.Nusrat has also undertaken the duties of making her very own organic compost  for the garden, made of wet waste — vegetable and fruit peels, tea leaves and eggshells.

This compost is used as fertiliser for plants that are grown in their garden. “Apart from other plants, we have Citronella, which is a natural mosquito repellent and also fresh lemongrass, along with another variety of grass that my cat likes to eat and is good for his digestive system. We also have a lime tree and Frangipani in our garden,” says Sara.

FRESH PRODUCE
FRESH PRODUCE

