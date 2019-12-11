Are you a responsible pet parent?

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a pet parent, choosing the right veterinarian, groomer and boarder followed by a nutritionist, walker and trainer/behaviouralist is a crucial task. When your veterinarian gives you advice, it is coming from years of education and experience. If you turn to Google and go against your vet’s advice, you might put your dog in danger. Most times, websites offer general advice that may or may not apply to your pet’s current situation. Similarly, before seeking advice from other pet parents or social media, remember that they are speaking from their own experiences, and not necessarily from a place of training and education. If your vet makes a recommendation that you are unable or unwilling to take, speak up. Remember to take a second opinion with another qualified vet.The author is a former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitaion and re-homing of dogs.

Boarder

Boarding is a good option if your pet is social. Before you choose a boarding facility, take a tour and talk to those who would be responsible for caring for your pet, and get a good feel of day-to-day operations. Do not gauge with proximity and cost as the only criteria. Look at the safety and

comfort of your pet.

Groomer

Pet parents put a lot of trust in the hands of groomers. Before you go to a grooming salon, consider visiting the place of business in person. Do the dogs look happy and comfortable? Make sure you watch how the dogs are being treated. As always, ensure the groomer is an experienced professional who knows what they are doing.

Nutritionist

Deciding the right diet for your pet can be overwhelming. Between raw meals, kibble, wet food and home-cooked diets, deciding on a meal plan for your pet can be daunting. It’s essential to tell the experts the whole story in order to get the best help for your companion. It’s obvious that you care, since you’re going to a nutritionist to improve his health.

Walker

If necessary, opt for experienced walkers from a registered organisation. Do not hire strangers or ask your house-help to walk. There have been too many horror stories about what happens to such pets who are walked by inexperienced people. Ideally, you should be able to walk your own dog, as walking time is for bonding exclusively with your pet.

Trainer

A wrong trainer crushes the spirit of your dog. Meet the trainer personally, observe the reaction of their wards, and always be present during the time of training. Most of the basic obedience training can be done by you. Exhaust all options before asking for training help. If the situation demands so, be present and be invested in your pet’s training process.