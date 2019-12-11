Effort to smuggle shark fins foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence officials foiled a bid to smuggle eight kg of shark fins, that come under CITES listed species, at Chennai airport from a Singapore-bound passenger.

Acting on a tip off that that some wildlife or a marine product is likely to be smuggled to Singapore, a special alert and vigil was maintained and AIU officers at the departure terminal noticed a male passenger moving in a suspicious manner with a carton in the departure area.

The passenger, who was identified as Basheer Ahamed (31), was bound for Singapore by an IndiGo flight. On being queried about the contents of the box, he was evasive. His checked-in luggage was brought in for detailed examination. On opening the carton, one white HDPE gunny bag was found inside where in eight kg of suspected wild life product similar to shark fins were found. Wild Life Crime Control Bureau officials certified the seized product as “processed shark fins” and there was a probability that these belonged belong to a CITES listed species, a release said.

Moreover, as export of shark fins is prohibited under Foreign Trade Policy, the material, worth ` 4.5 lakhs was seized. Shark fin soup is an expensive delicacy served in high-end restaurants abroad. The practice of finning is causing the collapse of shark population around the world.