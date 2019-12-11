Home Cities Chennai

Have a happy, healthy family with VayuVilangam

This extensive usage has pushed this species into a vulnerable category of the red list and needs immediate conservation action to prevent extinction.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Babu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every parent tries their best to provide hygienic and healthy food to children. However, in certain cases, children do not show much physical and mental development despite healthy diet practices.
One of the reasons could be due to intestinal/parasitic worms that cause unexplained weight loss. A simple remedy for this weight loss is prescribed in our traditional systems of medicine.

Oral administration of 3 gm of powdered seeds of Vayu Vidanga (Embelia ribes Burm.f.), a woody climber that belongs to the Myrsinaceae family, mixed in honey twice a day for a week will alleviate all complaints related to intestinal worms.

In Sanskrit, it is known as Krmighna; Vayavidanga in Hindi; Vayuvidanga in Kannada; Vizhalari in Malayalam; Vayuvilangam in Tamil and Vayuvidangalu in Telugu. In trade, it is called False Black Pepper. Its flowers are small and have a greenish-yellow hue. Fruits are berries — globular, dull red to dark black while ripening.

It’s found in moist deciduous to evergreen forests throughout India. It’s one of the highly traded species is reported to be used in more than 50 medicinal formulations in traditional health systems.

This extensive usage has pushed this species into a vulnerable category of the red list and needs immediate conservation action to prevent extinction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp