High demand for new tech in this sector...

A total of 264 students received their Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry and 82 received their Masters in the same course.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:15 AM

Governor Banwarilal Purohit giving away degree certificate to Anandi G, who secured eighteen gold medals, during TANUVAS’ convocation ceremony in the city on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a growing need to develop efficient animal-origin products processing technologies, said Dilip Rath, the chairman of National Dairy Development Board, speaking at the 21st convocation of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Tuesday.

“This will improve the efficiency of the supply chain while also ensuring food and feed safety. It will assume more significance in the future in the context of growing consumer awareness and higher and stringent standards set by regulatory authorities,” Rath said, adding that there is a rise in demand for people in this industry which could be made use of by TANUVAS graduates.

A total of 566 students were awarded their degrees and diploma certificates, of which, 356 received it in person. The degrees were distributed by Rath, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor C Balachandran.

Speaking at the convocation, Balachandran said that TANUVAS is working to establish a ‘Learning and Assessment Centre’ and an open knowledge hub with funds from the National Agricultural Higher Education Programme. “We are also working towards developing DIVA and live virus vectored vaccines against major viral diseases affecting livestock and poultry,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the varsity is engaged in conserving the breeds of animals and poultry that are native to Tamil Nadu, establishing regional super specialty hospitals, controlling infectious diseases, promoting international tie-ups and ensuring food and feed safety.

