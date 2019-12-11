Home Cities Chennai

Leg amputated, doctors help youth regain confidence

A 22-year-old youth who lost his leg to an accident has got a new lease of life after doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital fit him with a knee lower limb prosthesis.

By Express News Service

According to a press release, on June 2,  a car hit the youth riding two-wheeler from behind. “The right hip of patient was crushed between the car and median. In the impact, his blood vessels to the lower right limb were completely damaged. He was taken to a private hospital, and from there was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital,” it said.

“The patient was referred to the Plastic Surgery Department of the hospital. After evaluation, the doctors amputated his entire right lower limb. After that, wound healing therapy was given. The wound was covered using flap. After the wound healed completely, the doctors procured above knee lower limb prosthesis under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme which cost over `1 lakh. This is the first time above knee lower limb prosthesis was used on a patient in the hospital,” the release said.
“After it was fitted, the patient was given one month physiotherapy and training to walk. After that, he now could perform his daily chores all by himself,” the release added.

