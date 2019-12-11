North meets south in this classical flute concert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitarist Janardan Mitta and VL Narasimha Rao always had one goal and that is to offer a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani music to the audience. The two friends along with a few like-minded artistes started Viswa Kala Sangama in 2000. Stepping into their 20th year, their event today will have a grand jugalbandi featuring flautists Pt Ronu Majumdar and Vidwan JA Jayanth.

The prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammad Abdul Ali, will be the chief guest. Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan will light the kuthuvilakku. Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, and playback singer Chinmayi Sripada are guests of honour.

“We do around 78 events a year. This one’s going to be a flute special. We also select and award two musicians from the Carnatic and Hindustani field. We’re looking forward to more such special performances in the future with the support of the audience,” said Mitta.

Vishwa Kala Puraskar will be conferred on Pt Ronu Majumdar and Vidwan Neyveli Santhanagopalan followed by the concert. The two flautists will be joined by Vidwan NC Bharadwaj on mridangam and Pt Narahari on tabla.

The concert will be held today at TAG Centre on TTK Road at 6.30 pm. For details, call: 28342253