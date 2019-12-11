Home Cities Chennai

Police recover 60 shells from scrap dealer's house near Chennai

The police checked the iron scrap dealer Ramakrishnan's house at Hanumanthapuram on Wednesday, a day after a shell he was carrying in a moped exploded leaving him and an elderly woman injured.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting the spot where two people were injured after an unidentified object went off at Hanumanthapuram near Maraimalai Nagar in Kancheepuram on Tuesday evening.

Police inspecting the spot where two people were injured after an unidentified object went off at Hanumanthapuram near Maraimalai Nagar in Kancheepuram on Tuesday evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have recovered about 60 misfired and used shells from the house of an iron scrap dealer in Chennai's outskirts.

The police checked the iron scrap dealer Ramakrishnan's house at Hanumanthapuram on Wednesday, a day after a shell he was carrying in a moped exploded leaving him and an elderly woman injured.

Police said they found that Ramakrishnan had stored around 60 misfired and used shells in a gunny bag which was placed in the storeroom of his house along with other iron scrap material. "Ramakrishnan is believed to be collecting these shells over six months by frequenting the firing ground at Hanumanthapuram that was used by the para-military force and commando police for practice," said a police officer.

ALSO READ: TN woman accidentally gives away gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh to scrap dealer

Police are also investigating whether Ramakrishnan was aware that these misfired shells are dangerous and are questioning why he was stocking them in his house. Also, police are inquiring the procedure followed to dispose of these misfired shells are as per the firing regulations.

On Tuesday evening, Ramakrishnan collected the scrap material dumped near the firing range and was returning on his bike. When he was heading to his shop and his bike met a speed breaker, an unidentified object went off. 

In the impact, Ramakrishnan suffered injuries on his leg. Govindammal, 68, who was standing in front of her house also suffered injuries on her chest.

The duo is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, sand samples and pellets from the spot have been sent to the ballistic experts for analysis. Also, on Wednesday, a team of commando police from Marutham complex in R A Puram visited the Maraimalai Nagar police station to examine the shells.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai scrap dealer
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp