Police recover 60 shells from scrap dealer's house near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have recovered about 60 misfired and used shells from the house of an iron scrap dealer in Chennai's outskirts.

The police checked the iron scrap dealer Ramakrishnan's house at Hanumanthapuram on Wednesday, a day after a shell he was carrying in a moped exploded leaving him and an elderly woman injured.

Police said they found that Ramakrishnan had stored around 60 misfired and used shells in a gunny bag which was placed in the storeroom of his house along with other iron scrap material. "Ramakrishnan is believed to be collecting these shells over six months by frequenting the firing ground at Hanumanthapuram that was used by the para-military force and commando police for practice," said a police officer.

Police are also investigating whether Ramakrishnan was aware that these misfired shells are dangerous and are questioning why he was stocking them in his house. Also, police are inquiring the procedure followed to dispose of these misfired shells are as per the firing regulations.

On Tuesday evening, Ramakrishnan collected the scrap material dumped near the firing range and was returning on his bike. When he was heading to his shop and his bike met a speed breaker, an unidentified object went off.

In the impact, Ramakrishnan suffered injuries on his leg. Govindammal, 68, who was standing in front of her house also suffered injuries on her chest.

The duo is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, sand samples and pellets from the spot have been sent to the ballistic experts for analysis. Also, on Wednesday, a team of commando police from Marutham complex in R A Puram visited the Maraimalai Nagar police station to examine the shells.