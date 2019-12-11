Scrap gets a sustainable spin

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year when markets and stores are brimming with shoppers to deck up their homes with festive goodies. But festivities also bring with it equal or more carbon emissions. So how does one keep the celebrations going without skimping on the magic?

Mindful designers are now creating quirky yet eco-friendly decor options. Discerning patrons

too are making the shift to sustainable alternatives.

One such Instagram brand that caught our attention is Oh Scrap! Madras. Based out of Chennai, the month-old brand is engaged in redesigning fabric waste and creating zero waste products. Discarded clothes and scrap pieces of fabric are given a new life by transforming them into unique products for multi-purpose.

“Patrons are slowly willing to make the shift towards conscious choices for the environment. It would’ve been difficult five years earlier. Our products are affordable. People assume that anything which is recycled, upcycled or organic is expensive. However, we feel happy to see a positive trend,” said Dominique Lopez who co-owns the brand with designer Priyanjoli Basu.

The duo has launched its debut line for Christmas comprising tree cushions, decor, bunting and ornaments. These are made of leftover fabrics collected from garment exporters and designers in the city. The stuffing too is made of smaller pieces of these fabrics. What better way to adorn your Christmas tree or accentuate your walls than with these cute decor props?

“We collect these bits, segregate and decide the cut for the particular fabric. There’s so much work that goes into it, even if it’s recycled or upcycled fabric. We have a team of women who work out of their homes.

The materials along with instructions for production are given to them and they make it accordingly. This helps generate income to their families,” said Dominique, a French, who moved to Chennai eight years back.

Oh Scrap! Madras has a line of coasters, cutlery and wine bottle holders that come in sustainable packaging. They are retailing at The Purple Turtles, Chamiers, Priyanjoli Designer Store, and will soon be available at Goli Soda. “Gifting is a big part of Christmas. The content matters more than the wrapping. People are making informed choices. We’re also telling people how to upcycle old clothes lying unused in your wardrobes including saris,” she said.

For details, visit Instagram page: Oh Scrap!Madras