Home Cities Chennai

Scrap gets a sustainable spin

It’s that time of the year when markets and stores are brimming with shoppers to deck up their homes with festive goodies.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

The brand has a line of coasters, cutlery and wine bottle holders

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year when markets and stores are brimming with shoppers to deck up their homes with festive goodies. But festivities also bring with it equal or more carbon emissions. So how does one keep the celebrations going without skimping on the magic?

Mindful designers are now creating quirky yet eco-friendly decor options. Discerning patrons
too are making the shift to sustainable alternatives.

One such Instagram brand that caught our attention is Oh Scrap! Madras. Based out of Chennai, the month-old brand is engaged in redesigning fabric waste and creating zero waste products. Discarded clothes and scrap pieces of fabric are given a new life by transforming them into unique products for multi-purpose.

“Patrons are slowly willing to make the shift towards conscious choices for the environment. It would’ve been difficult five years earlier. Our products are affordable. People assume that anything which is recycled, upcycled or organic is expensive. However, we feel happy to see a positive trend,” said Dominique Lopez who co-owns the brand with designer Priyanjoli Basu.

The duo has launched its debut line for Christmas comprising tree cushions, decor, bunting and ornaments. These are made of leftover fabrics collected from garment exporters and designers in the city. The stuffing too is made of smaller pieces of these fabrics. What better way to adorn your Christmas tree or accentuate your walls than with these cute decor props?
“We collect these bits, segregate and decide the cut for the particular fabric. There’s so much work that goes into it, even if it’s recycled or upcycled fabric. We have a team of women who work out of their homes.

The materials along with instructions for production are given to them and they make it accordingly. This helps generate income to their families,” said Dominique, a French, who moved to Chennai eight years back.

Oh Scrap! Madras has a line of coasters, cutlery and wine bottle holders that come in sustainable packaging. They are retailing at The Purple Turtles, Chamiers, Priyanjoli Designer Store, and will soon be available at Goli Soda. “Gifting is a big part of Christmas. The content matters more than the wrapping. People are making informed choices. We’re also telling people how to upcycle old clothes lying unused in your wardrobes including saris,” she said.

For details, visit Instagram page: Oh Scrap!Madras

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp