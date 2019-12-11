Secure the world

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a fact that anything and everything that was created by man for a good purpose — from medicine to technology — has eventually been corrupted for ill purposes. For instance, man invented dynamite and that discovery was hailed by all. Initially, it was used to break hard rocks and later on it was used in ballistic weapons of war. Similarly, the television was born as one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century as it helped people to learn and entertain themselves. The advancement in satellite technology brought in the cable TV network which flooded viewers with numerous choices. There is no doubt that science has touched and revolutionised everything on this planet. However, before passing any judgement, we need to see as to where exactly have we finally landed today ? and how much has the refinement in science and technology refined human life.

As of today, the technology of warfare has left dynamite far behind and it has now taken the shape of deadly nuclear weapons of mass destruction, which is now a major threat to world peace and it has the potential of destroying the entire human race. Similarly, through television, families take a daily dose of violence and some time misinformation in the form of biased news.

According to a recent study by top online security company Symantec, around 53 per cent of all worldwide web are porn sites and six out of every 10 internet users visit one porn site or the other. It is also estimated that approximately one million children access pornography websites each month because there is no foolproof method by which one can secure children accessing such contaminated material.

As a fallout, we see the crime rate shooting up and the world increasingly becoming unsafe for women and children. All this makes one think ‘What was initially conceived as the harbinger of better times turns out to be the biggest evil of its age, and an invention once made to serve humanity ultimately runs amok like an untamed animal’. We must understand that a scientific leap becomes a boon or a bane depending on the consciousness of its user and its result is determined by the quality of his intent and the purity of his intellect.

Thus, a person who is unclear of the original purpose of the creation, devoid of benevolence or the idea of the larger good, is bound to misuse the invention, turning it into a bane. Just like a weak master is bound to be overtaken by his slaves, a spiritually weak human being often uses scientific discoveries to meet shallow ends, thus defeating the larger purpose of science that is to benefit humanity.

A scientific invention rests safe with a morally upright man, because to him, the discovery would not be something that grows on him, inflates his pride and divides him from those around, but just be a thing of utility. Hence, he will be well aware of the fact that the creator is mightier than the creation and thus he would know when to use it, how and how much to use it for the good of everyone. Remember, a noble mind guided by a pure intellect is the perfect combination for making the world both comfortable and secure for everyone.