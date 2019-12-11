Home Cities Chennai

Secure the world

Similarly, through television, families take a daily dose of violence and some time misinformation in the form of biased news.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a fact that anything and everything that was created by man for a good purpose — from medicine to technology — has eventually been corrupted for ill purposes. For instance, man invented dynamite and that discovery was hailed by all. Initially, it was used to break hard rocks and later on it was used in ballistic weapons of war. Similarly, the television was born as one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century as it helped people to learn and entertain themselves. The advancement in satellite technology brought in the cable TV network which flooded viewers with numerous choices. There is no doubt that science has touched and revolutionised everything on this planet. However, before passing any judgement, we need to see as to where exactly have we finally landed today ? and how much has the refinement in science and technology refined human life.

As of today, the technology of warfare has left dynamite far behind and it has now taken the shape of deadly nuclear weapons of mass destruction, which is now a major threat to world peace and it has the potential of destroying the entire human race. Similarly, through television, families take a daily dose of violence and some time misinformation in the form of biased news.

According to a recent study by top online security company Symantec, around 53 per cent of all worldwide web are porn sites and six out of every 10 internet users visit one porn site or the other. It is also estimated that approximately one million children access pornography websites each month because there is no foolproof method by which one can secure children accessing such contaminated material.
As a fallout, we see the crime rate shooting up and the world increasingly becoming unsafe for women and children. All this makes one think ‘What was initially conceived as the harbinger of better times turns out to be the biggest evil of its age, and an invention once made to serve humanity ultimately runs amok like an untamed animal’. We must understand that a scientific leap becomes a boon or a bane depending on the consciousness of its user and its result is determined by the quality of his intent and the purity of his intellect.

Thus, a person who is unclear of the original purpose of the creation, devoid of benevolence or the idea of the larger good, is bound to misuse the invention, turning it into a bane. Just like a weak master is bound to be overtaken by his slaves, a spiritually weak human being often uses scientific discoveries to meet shallow ends, thus defeating the larger purpose of science that is to benefit humanity.

A scientific invention rests safe with a morally upright man, because to him, the discovery would not be something that grows on him, inflates his pride and divides him from those around, but just be a thing of utility. Hence, he will be well aware of the fact that the creator is mightier than the creation and thus he would know when to use it, how and how much to use it for the good of everyone. Remember, a noble mind guided by a pure intellect is the perfect combination for making the world both comfortable and secure for everyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp