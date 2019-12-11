Talking across the tabla

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few minutes into the conversation with Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the first things that struck us was his focus and involvement in the exchange. The maestro was recently in Bengaluru for a concert titled Classical and Beyond, by Pancham Nishad Creatives.

“I have been performing in Bengaluru since I was 15 years old,” he told CE. “One of my fondest memories is when I came here to perform with Pandit Ravi Shankar. That was the first time I got to travel by air. In those times, tabla players used to take trains while the main performers travelled by plane. Ravi Shankar ji was kind enough to take me with him on the flight. That was a special experience for me, to fly on a Dakota plane, holding Ravi Shankarji’s sitar,” he smiled.

Time, space and balance — he discussed the factors that were important when performing with an ensemble. “When you play along with other musicians, you have to consider their time and space on the stage at the same time, and have to balance what you are playing. When you play a duet, then it becomes more of an interaction. You sit and converse. It’s like a panel of people sitting to discuss a theme, or two friends walking through a park and sharing their thoughts. These are completely different experiences and require a different kind of focus,” Hussain explained.

The Padma Bhushan recipient, despite having an experience spanning over 50 years in Indian classical music, prefers to be a guide than a guru. “I don’t have a single student. I have friends who are younger than me and I mentor them, sometimes, guide them. But I cannot possibly imagine myself being a guru,” he emphasised. “There should be closeness between me and the young aspirants — like brothers, like friends,” he said.

Hussain shared that he is happy with the nuances and different layers budding artistes have. “Now, more women are playing percussion or rhythm instruments, whether it is mridangam, tabla, ghatam, or drums. Also, women are travelling all over the world for performances,” he said, pointing to how families have become more open-minded. “Earlier, the families of female musicians were reluctant to send them out for concerts. Now, they are confident to send their daughters and daughter-in-laws to perform in different venues. This has allowed women to take their rightful place. I am delighted to see that,” he

said.

When not in the mood for music

Zakir Hussain has a lot of interests, besides music, that keep him engaged. “I love to read books, the physical ones,” he said. “I like to go on hikes. Like all Indians, I too love to watch cricket. It’s great to watch the Indian team now, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin and Ishant.”