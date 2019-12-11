Two injured in unidentified object explosion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people have been injured after an unidentified object went off at Hanumanthapuram near Maraimalai Nagar in Kancheepuram on Tuesday evening.

Police said, the victim, Ramakrishnan, 50, a resident of Hanumanthapuram, collects iron scrap from the firing range situated at the same locality. “On Tuesday also, he collected scrap material from the firing range near the rocks and sand dunes. He collected all the materials and was returning on his moped vehicle. He was headed towards his shop when he went over a speed-breaker and an unidentified object went off,” said a police officer.

In the impact, Ramakrishnan suffered injures on his leg and another women Govindammal, 68, who was standing in front of her house was injured in her chest. The neighbours who witnessed the incident rushed the duo to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The Chengalpet Superintendent of Police S Kannan visited the spot and conducted inquires.

A senior police officer claimed that sand samples and pellets from the spot had been taken and sent to the ballistic experts for an analysis. Police suspect that a misfired shell could have gone off and the pellets injured the duo. It may be noted that, on August 26, two people were killed after an abandoned shell that was on the roof of a temple went off.

‘Misfired rounds had to be discharged’

A source said, during firing, if some rounds do not get fired due to some reasons, they fall close to the firing spot and are called misfired rounds. This had to be disposed using chargers placed on them or detonate it, he said. In small guns or rifles, it works the same way but it is less dangerous as the rounds can be taken off.