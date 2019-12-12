A market to teach all about sustainability

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 15, 2019, our students took a pledge that the school would stop single-use plastic. The kids are keen on following the concept of sustainability and becoming eco-friendly. They want to make the Earth a better and cleaner place,” said Sukanya Ravindhar, administrative services, Grassroots School and founder trustee of Chennai Grassroots Educational Trust.

Grassroots School was started in 2011. It is Chennai’s first Reggio-inspired school and accredited by International Baccalaureate (IB) for the primary years programme. The school will be hosting the Sustainability Market — a plastic-free market — at their premises this weekend. Partnered with organic and reusable product producers and female entrepreneurs, the event will be a one-stop destination for sustainable product alternatives.

“We’re doing this so that kids can learn that sustainability is possible even outside the school campus. They’re already encouraging support staff, teachers and parents to switch to eco-friendly solutions. They want to make our school zero-waste. The kids will also be addressing topics like waste segregation, carbon emission, upcycling, how to reuse products and going green to parents. We want to have one market every six months. This time it is before Christmas so that people can plan their decorations better,” she said.

Around 13 brands will be displaying their products. The rule is to not use plastic for packaging. Anything that’s made of recycled, up-cycled or discarded material is encouraged. Some of the vendors including Goli Soda, Farmer and Co, Eco Femme, Bamboo India and Eco Ware will display and sell their products. Chennaiites can also expect products like reusable sanitary pads, bamboo toiletries, wooden toys, handmade skincare, traditional snacks, apparel, and accessories.

Ariwarasan from Parishram Charitable Trust will conduct a workshop on fun science experiments with kids throughout the day. Arul Priya from Namma Bhoomi will conduct an information session on sustainable menstruation. “The Sustainability market is to widely promote zero-waste shopping with a sustainable green business that creates quality products, livelihoods and a socially conscious community,” she said.

The market will be held on December 14 from 10.30 am to 6 pm at Grassroots School. Entry is free.

Address: Grassroots School, 7/4, Lynwood Avenue, Mahalingapuram, Chennai – 600034. Near Mahalingapuram Ayyappan Temple. For details, call: 7200816345